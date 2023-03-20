Senator Kearney Issues Response to SEPTA Pausing King of Prussia Rail Project

Springfield, PA – March 20, 2023 – On Friday, SEPTA announced it stopped construction plans for the King of Prussia Rail Project due to a lack of federal funding.

Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) issued the below statement:

The loss of federal funding for the King of Prussia Rail Project is a terrible blow to the economic development of Southeast Pennsylvania. For years, SEPTA’s leadership has warned the Pennsylvania General Assembly about the risks of our continued underfunding of public transit, and now we are reaping what we sowed. It is clear that we lost the competition for federal investment to other metropolitan areas because we have failed to provide adequate state and local funding to SEPTA.

We’ll never grow if we are unwilling to maintain our existing infrastructure. If Pennsylvania and Greater Philadelphia want to economically compete in the 21st century, transit needs to be part of our economic agenda – it’s time to authorize new state and local funding for public transit in PA.

