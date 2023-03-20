Construction Films Market is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Construction Films Market size was USD 9.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026, projecting a CAGR of 4.0% between 2020 and 2026. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the construction films is driven by the increasing demand from residential, commercial, industrial, and civil engineering industries. LLDPE/LDPE have the largest market share. These type of construction films are increasingly being used for waterproofing membrane, moisture and gas barrier applications due to their low weight, high strength, and chemical resistant properties.

However, the demand for construction films witnessed declining trend in last one year due to ongoing crisis of COVID-19. With steady recovery in the global construction industry and economic recovery, the demand for construction films will also rise during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221903376

Browse In-Depth TOC On “Construction Films Market”

276 - Market Data Tables

44 - Figures

235 - Pages

List of Key Players in Construction Films Market:

Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan) Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) Du Pont de Nemours (US) Polifilm (Germany) Berry Global Group (US) RKW SE (Germany)

Key Findings of the Study:

LLDPE & LDPE films are the fastest-growing segment in the construction films market in terms of both value and volume. Films for Protective & Barrier use dominated the construction film market in terms of both value and volume. Civil Engineering Industry is the largest end-use industry of Construction film in terms of both value and volume. APAC is the leading construction film market in terms of both value and volume.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221903376

Owing to stringent environmental regulations and concerns mounting over disposal of plastic waste, the construction films manufacturers are focusing on recycling of plastics and using bio-based raw materials for making construction films. The growth in increasing number of green buildings is also expected to stimulate the growth of construction films.

APAC accounted for the largest share in the construction films market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the APAC construction films market can be attributed to the burgeoning construction industry in China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia. China is leading the APAC construction films market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=221903376

Among types, the LDPE & LLDPE segment is expected to lead the construction films market, in terms of value and volume, due to its relative transparency, higher tensile strength, puncture resistance, and superior impact strength. They are widely used in vapor residential, industrial, civil engineering, and commercial end-use industries.

Among applications, the protective & barrier is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the construction films market during the forecast period. The protective & barrier application includes films used in vapor/moisture, gas, UV, and dust barriers purpose covers, dust barriers, vapor barriers, landscaping, and concrete slab underlays.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected all end-use industries including residential, commercial, industrial, and construction among others. The disruption in the supply chain, absenteeism of workers, stringent rules on social distancing has resulted in reduced demand for construction films, especially from the residential end-use segment.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com