MDC invites families to discover the outdoors at WOW St. Louis outdoor skills day April 29 in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo.— Are you looking for a safe and easy way for you and your family to discover outdoor adventures? The WOW St. Louis Outdoor Skills Day event is for you. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is joining a host of conservation partner organizations to bring WOW back for 2023. The full day program is designed to give newcomers and first-time campers a chance to explore fishing, canoeing, archery, and more.

WOW is happening Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Forest Park. It’s intended as a comprehensive educational program that allows participants to select from a variety of courses and workshops. The cost to attend WOW is $10 per person, making it an affordable day of family fun. Registration fee includes equipment for all activities and lunch is provided.

WOW offers classes in a variety of outdoor activities, each one with the goal of teaching participants how to enjoy a wide range of outdoor recreational activities while practicing personal safety and outdoor responsibility. Classes are open to anyone age 9 and up, however some classes have a safety age restriction of 11 and up. Littles WOW day camp is available for participants ages 5-8.

Classes for WOW 2023 include:

Camping and cooking equipment

Fishing

Archery

Paddling

Geocaching

Hiking

Pedaling

The purpose of WOW St. Louis is to empower anyone new to camping and outdoor recreation with the skills, comfort, and confidence they need to take the next steps on their own. The emphasis is on family participation; however, individuals are welcome, too. The program is part of the WOW National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School. It’s packed with opportunities to learn skills that will enhance your outdoor experience.

Check-in will be held at the Forest Park Archery Field, next to the McDonnell Planetarium. Parking is available for attendees on a first come, first serve basis. Check in is at 8-8:30 a.m. at the Archery Field. Participants must check in before attending classes. Participants must register to attend WOW.

For more information or to request a registration packet with full details, visit the WOW website at MoStateParks.com/wow or call (314) 340-5933. Deadline for returning registration materials is April 22.

WOW St. Louis is sponsored by MDC, Missouri State Parks, Bass Pro Shops, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S.D.A. Forest Service, Wonders of Wildlife Museum, National Park Service, Conservation Federation of Missouri, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Local sponsors include the City of St. Louis, Forest Park Forever, National Audubon Society, Big Muddy Adventures, STLPD Mounted Patrol, and Gateway Regional YMCA.