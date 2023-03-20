Waste Management Market Current Technologies, Applications, Challenges, and Future Directions | Forecast 2030

Waste management market is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Companies Outlook

The major players profiled in the waste management market include Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Republic Services, Inc., Suez, Veolia Environnement, Waste Management Inc.

According to AMR, the global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global waste management market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 58.0% share of the global waste management industry, followed by Europe and LAMEA

Download Free Sample with Updated Industry Insights [ 280 Pages Report] @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/423

Key Segments Point:

The global waste management market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into municipal waste, industrial waste, and hazardous waste.

On the basis of services, it is classified into collection services and disposable services.

The collection services segment is sub segmented into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting.

The disposable services segment is further segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion and others.

By Region wise, the waste management market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Portugal, Greece and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Enquire Before Buying @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/423

Impacting Factors:

The report analyzes the global waste management market on the basis of type, service, and region. The types of waste covered in this report are municipal waste and industrial waste. The services taken into consideration in the report are collection and disposable services. The collection service segment is further divided into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting. The disposable services segment is sub-classified into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. The report includes revenue generated from treatment of nonhazardous solid waste of residential and non-residential users. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, rise in industries and commercial sector has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for waste management in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

Interested In Procure Data?? Click Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waste-management-market/purchase-options

Read Related Content :

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/10/06/2309444/0/en/Global-Waste-Management-Market-to-reach-2-483-0-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html