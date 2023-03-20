"Global Vaccines Market Projected to Exceed $72,129.61 Million by 2031 as COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Unprecedented Demand"

Vaccines Industry Size, share

Vaccines Market to Witness Strong Growth Driven by Rising Demand and Innovations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccines market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 6.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031 is significant and suggests that there is a high demand for vaccines worldwide. The 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 is a critical component of the healthcare sector that focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing of vaccines to prevent and control infectious diseases. Vaccines are biological products that stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight specific infectious agents, such as viruses or bacteria. They are one of the most effective tools available for preventing the spread of infectious diseases and have played a critical role in reducing the burden of many deadly diseases throughout history.

The vaccines industry is comprised of various players, including pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. These players work together to develop and produce safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for various diseases, ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as COVID-19.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. AstraZeneca

2. CSL Limited

3. Emergent Bio Solutions

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

5. Johnson & Johnson

6. Merck & Co.

7. Novavax

8. Pfizer

9. Sanofi Aventis

10. Serum Institute of India

The United States, in particular, has been a major contributor to the growth of the vaccines industry in North America, due to its large population and high demand for vaccines. Additionally, the U.S. government has provided significant support for vaccine research and development, including funding and regulatory support, which has further stimulated growth in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Recombinant & conjugate vaccines are expected to have the highest growth rate due to their effectiveness and ability to target specific diseases.

Live attenuated vaccines are widely used for infectious diseases but may have limitations for certain populations, such as immunocompromised individuals.

Inactivated vaccines and toxoid vaccines are commonly used and have been successful in controlling various diseases.

Other types of vaccines include DNA vaccines, vector vaccines, and subunit vaccines.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Pneumococcal disease, influenza, and human papillomavirus are expected to have the highest market share due to the prevalence of these diseases and the availability of effective vaccines.

Meningococcal disease, rotavirus, varicella, and measles, mumps, & rubella are also significant segments in the market.

Diphtheria, pertussis, & tetanus (DTP), polio, hepatitis, and other indications are also covered in the report.

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

The pediatric segment is expected to have the largest market share due to the high demand for vaccines for children.

The adult segment is also significant, especially for vaccines targeting diseases such as influenza and shingles.

The travelers segment is a growing market due to the increasing trend of international travel and the need for certain vaccinations for travel.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America:

The North American vaccines market is the largest in the world and includes countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region is dominated by the presence of major vaccine manufacturers and biotech companies. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness of preventive healthcare are driving the demand for vaccines in this region.

Europe:

The European vaccines market includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The region is witnessing an increase in demand for vaccines due to rising government initiatives for vaccination campaigns, the introduction of new vaccines, and increasing awareness about the benefits of vaccines. The market is highly competitive, with major players such as Pfizer, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline dominating the industry.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific vaccines market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The region includes countries such as Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market is driven by the increasing demand for vaccines due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness of preventive healthcare. The increasing government initiatives for vaccination campaigns and the development of new vaccines are also contributing to the growth of the market.

LAMEA:

The LAMEA vaccines market includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing government initiatives for vaccination campaigns, and the development of new vaccines. The market is highly fragmented, with local players dominating the industry in most countries.

