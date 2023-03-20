Submit Release
Natural Gas Services Group Inc. to host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- Midland, Texas, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, will host a conference call to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT), 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 715-9871 using conference ID 5410343 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of natural gas compression technology, equipment and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compression equipment for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas. The Company maintains service facilities in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.


Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
(432) 262-2700
ir@ngsgi.com
www.ngsgi.com

