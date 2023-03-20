/EIN News/ -- Foshan, Guangdong, China, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to breathe easier with the new Ciarra INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood. This is the first and ever customizable decorative cooker hood. Ciarra is the first brand to integrate H13 HEPA and Plasma+ system technology with a cooker hood. If you have an island style kitchen and are looking to revamp your cooking area, one thing on your to do list should be improving the ventilation in the room. Never before has there been such an opportunity to have a decorative and gorgeous looking cooker range that could be the centerpiece up your kitchen as well as offering a vibrant stunning elegance to any environment.

Smart Timer, Technologically Advanced, Decorative Illumination, & Silent Operation

The hood offers a revolutionary design, integrating form and fashion for swift efficient odor sterilization, debris filtration coupled with decorative illumination. In addition, it offers high-speed AIR Purification in 30 minutes or less. The new Ciarra INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood has a smart timer with a delayed auto shut off. The delayed shut off will turn the hood off after a set period of time. Additionally, the hood offers a multitude of lighting color options. The RGB color changing ambient LED light offers the most vivid lighting and colors. The soft, warm inviting ambient lighting provides overall illumination for a room, and is intended to create a uniform light level throughout a space, and the vibrant colors of the adjustable LED lights will always provide an ideal ambience. It reduces smells and odors quickly, efficiently, and reduces smoke and other kitchen odors. Ciarra's range hood eliminates up to 99% (or nearly 100%) of bacteria and viruses present in the air and is safe to use around people, pets and plants with an intuitive, simple to use control panel.

Gorgeous Customizable Outer Shell

With the customizable outer shell, this hood allows for both form and fashion making it suitable for any kitchen. The Ciarra INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood will make your kitchen the center of attention with unique features and a warm, inviting look and color scheme.

Designed To Help You Breathe Easier (Better Air Better Life)

Nothing is more important for any living space than having fresh clean air. The Ciarra INFINITY captures up to 99.97% (or nearly 100%) of fine particles from airborne pollutants. Only with Ciarra's INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood is there both a H13 HEPA filter and Plasma+ combine into one smart product. The INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood has both a stainless-steel filter and H13 HEPA filter. The stainless-steel filter removes smoke and odors from cooking, and the H13 HEPA filter purifies the air. The Plasma+ System removes microscopic compounds, and the plasma electrified environment effectively removes many common bacteria and odors. Any remaining odor will be decomposed and the air will be cleaned by the plasma electrolysis (3000V).







