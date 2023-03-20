Bishop Fox Innovation Recognized with Seven New Awards in Q1 2023

Company and Cosmos platform win four Globees and three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced that in the first quarter of 2023, the company has already achieved recognition for excellence in leadership and innovation, winning a total of seven new awards. Building on an impressive 13 award wins in 2022, the company is on track for another year of significant growth and momentum.



Coming off its second consecutive leadership designation in the GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management, the company continues to be lauded for its commitment to innovation and refusal to accept the status quo in helping organizations stay a step ahead of attackers. The awards this month added to the trophy case include:

Born out of nearly two decades of offensive security engagements, Cosmos represents the state-of-the-art in attack surface protection and offensive-security-as-a-service. The platform is a force multiplier for a team of security experts who, apart from the federal government, represent the largest and most experienced group of offensive security professionals in the world. When combined with Bishop Fox’s services in continuous attack surface management, red teaming, and penetration testing for applications, cloud, network, and products, the portfolio provides the most comprehensive, continuous protection in the industry, and offers customers dramatic reductions in cost, time, and resources without sacrificing security.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform was named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Media Awards and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

Kevin Kosh

Senior Director of Communications

kkosh@bishopfox.com