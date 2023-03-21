In February, U.S. residents bought 54 properties in Turkey. Realtors named the main features of American clients
Experts of Turkish real estate agency have analyzed the demand for real estate in Turkey from the U.S. customers.BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TURKSTAT, at the end of February 2023, residents of the United States purchased 54 properties in the Republic of Turkey. The number of properties purchased by Americans in the second month of the year decreased by 26% compared to January this year.
In addition, in February 2023, U.S. residents purchased 46.5% fewer properties in Turkey than in February 2022 and 14.29% fewer than in February 2021. Thus, U.S. residents purchased 101 properties in Turkey in the second month of 2022 and 63 properties in February 2021.
As of January-February 2023, U.S. residents purchased 127 properties in Turkey. That's a 29.8 percent decrease from the same period last year and a 1.6 percent increase from January-February 2021.
"Americans are considering quite expensive areas to buy in Turkey. Representatives of this country are buying large villas and apartments to live in during the summer season. Also Turkey is quite popular among retirees from the U.S. "- said the head of sales BEST HOUSE ALANYA Valentina Ledeneva.
According to the expert, the main feature of buyers from the U.S. is that they are very attentive to the contracts and often invite an independent lawyer.
"Clients from America are horrified by the fact that many transactions are done with cash. One of our clients said that he did not even have $500 in his pocket, because in Seattle he could be shot for this money, and he had to bring 150 thousand euros in cash from the bank for the deal," summarized the representative of the real estate agency.
