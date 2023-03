Shaftsbury Barracks/Crash/DUI #2/Crimanls DLS/ VOCR x3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3001366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 3/19/23 at 1649 hours

STREET: 7596 US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stewarts

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew D. Crawford

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Fit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Scott W. Lampman

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/19/23 at approximately 1649 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a call of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 7596 US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Operator #1 who was identified as Andrew Crawford, failed to stop behind a turning truck who was driven by Operator #2 identified as Scott Lampman causing him to crash into the back of him.

Through investigation, it was revealed that Crawford was under the influence of alcohol and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions x3.

Crawford was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released to appear at Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/2023 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time