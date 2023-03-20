Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cough and cold preparations market. As per TBRC’s cough and cold preparations market forecast, the global cough and cold preparations market size is expected to grow to $84.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The rising incidence of allergies is expected to fuel the growth of the cough and cold preparations market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest cough and cold preparations market share. Major players in the cough and cold preparations market include AstraZeneca, Bayer, Blackmores Limited, Dabur, GlaxoSmithKline, Himalaya Global Holdings, Hyland's, Johnson & Johnson.

Trending Cough And Cold Preparations Market Trend

The cold and cough preparations market is regulated by authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration in the US. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted the use of codeine in children. Codeine is approved to treat pain and cough but this medicine carries serious risks, including slowed or difficult breathing, and can be potentially fatal. This risk is greater in children younger than 12 years but the use of codeine should also be limited in some older children. Single-ingredient codeine is FDA-approved only for use in adults. FDA is also recommending against the use of codeine in breastfeeding mothers due to possible harm to their infants.

Cough And Cold Preparations Market Segments

• By Type: Bronchodialators, Anticholinergic, Pulmonary Antihypertensives

• By Drug Type: Antihistamines, Expectorants, Bronchodilators, Decongestants, Antibiotics, Other Types

• By Dosage Type: Oral Syrups, Tablets/Pills, Nasal Drops, Lozenges, Other Dosage Types

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

• By Geography: The global cough and cold preparations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cold and cough preparations refer to the medications that are used to treat cold and cough. The drugs for the treatment of cold and cough act on the receptors to which the virus causing the infection gets attached, by antagonizing the action of the receptors and killing the viral infection, thereby reducing congestion by lysing the mucus and dilating the bronchioles constricted by the mucus deposition.

Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cough and cold preparations market size, drivers and trends, cough and cold preparations global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cough and cold preparations market growth across geographies. The cough and cold preparations market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

