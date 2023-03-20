Packaging Robots Market to reach USD 9.52 Bn by 2029 at CAGR of 14.18 percent over forecast period

Packaging Robots Market size was estimated using a bottom-up approach. Packaging Robots Market is segmented based on Gripper Type, Application, and End User. Increasing need for maximum efficiency in the food and beverages industry is expected to boost the Packaging Robots Market growth.

Maximize Market research, a global Automation & Process Control market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on " Packaging Robots Market ". The Packaging Robots Market size was valued at USD 3.29 Bn in 2021. The total Packaging Robots Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.18 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 9.52 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 3.29 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 9.52 Bn CAGR 14.18 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 120 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Gripper Type, Application, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Packaging Robots Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Packaging Robots Market including stakeholders of the industry. The report is an analysis on the Packaging Robots Market by region, segments and competitive benchmarking. For the better understanding of the global factors affecting the Packaging Robots Market, the report presents market drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Packaging Robots Market. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Packaging Robots Market. Segments covered in the report are Gripper Type, Application, and End User.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the market growth have been analysed in the report, which provides a clear view of the market to the decision maker. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Packaging Robots Market. Primary research was conducted to verify the quantitative and qualitative information collected through secondary research from the Packaging Robots Market. Porter’s five force analysis, SWOT and PESTEL analysis was conducted with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Packaging Robots Market players.

Packaging Robots Market Overview

Packaging robots are robot arms programmed to move along a pre-defined route in order to pick up objects from storage locations and place them into shelves. Packaging robots helps to speed up the process of packaging. Robotic functionalities provide adaptability to new processes and reduce footprint requirements. Rapid industrialization and requirement for automation to boost the Packaging Robot market growth.

Rising demand for computerization across industries to boost the Packaging Robots Market growth

Need of robots for maximum & reliable performance, and cost savings related with robotic packaging frameworks with the growth of the retail and online business industries is expected to fuel the Packaging Robots Market growth. Packaging robot are reliable and offers good branding information. Adoption of packaging machinery improves cycle time and product quality. Implementation of robotic automation in packaging units to improve efficiency of equipment with sustainable product efficiency is expected to fuel the demand for the Packaging Robots Market. Demand for Packaging Robots in E-commerce industries to fulfill the process over manual item picking is expected to influence the demand for the Packaging Robots Market.

High capital investment for the installation of automated packaging robot is expected to restrain the Packaging Robots Market growth. Lack of skilled professionals in the market is expected to hamper the packaging Robot Market growth.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the Packaging Robots Market over the forecast period

Adoption of packaging robots in the developing countries across the region is expected to boost the Packaging Robot Market growth. Availability of low-cost packaging robots with innovative automation technology to meet retailer and consumer requirements in the region is expected to influence the regional Packaging Robot Market growth. Usage of vision sensor technology and the rising use of packing robots as a result of high levels of automation and intelligent modernization is fuelling the regional Packaging Robots Market growth.

Packaging Robots Market Segmentation

Based on Application, Pick & Place segment to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period

Growth in the E-commerce sector and the demand for packaging robots from the e-commerce industry is expected to boost the demand for the Packaging Robots Market growth. Efficiency and cost helps to improve automation on item picking.

Packaging segment is expected to influence the Packaging Robots Market growth. A robot designed and optimized for packing applications are easily handled for top loading of boxes and feeding of products to end loaders and is expected to boost the Packaging Segment growth.

Based on End-user, Food & Beverages segment to dominate the Packaging Robot Market growth over the forecast period

Government initiative for food safety helps to increase the demand for automation solutions in the Food & Packaging industry. Packaging robots technology help the food production and processing industries to maintain consistency in the quality of the products and is expected to drive the Food & Beverages segment in the Packaging Robot Market growth.

By Gripper Type:

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Others

By Application:

Pick & place

Packing Case packing Tray packing Filling Others

Palletizing Case palletizing Bag palletizing De-palletizing



By End User:

Manufacturing

Food & beverage

Logistics

Pharmaceutical

Others



Packaging Robots Market Key Players include

ABB Limited

Remtec Automation LLC.

Guangzhou Risong Intelligent Technology Holding

Brokk AB (SE)

Durr Systems

Amada Co Ltd.

FIPA GmbH

Kejie Group

Star Seiki Co

Krones AG

Fanuc Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa America Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Brenton Engineering

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Ylog GmbH

Weiss Robotics

Suzhou GST Technology

Adept Technology

Fanuc

IAM Robotic

Kindred

RightHand Robotics

Takeoff Technologies Inc.

Alert Innovation, Inc.



ABB Limited:

ABB is a technology leader in automation enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The strategy of the company is to build strong position in the process automation and Robotics & Discrete automation to create superior value for all stakeholders. The total annual revenue of the company in 2022 was USD 29.446 Bn with 1.73 percent increase year over year.

Remtec Automation LLC:

Remtec is a systems integrator for Fanuc Robotics and a control platform providers. Strength of company is to design, build, and install unique product handling needs. Remtec continues to be a leader and innovator in industrial automation. The total annual revenue of the company is USD 7.8 Mn in 2022.

Key questions answered in the Packaging Robots System Market are:

What are Packaging Robots?

What was the Packaging Robots market size in 2021?

What is the forecast period of Packaging Robots market?

What will be the Packaging Robots market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Packaging Robots Market?

Which factors are expected to influence the Packaging Robots Market growth?

What factors are expected to hamper the Packaging Robots Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Packaging Robots Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Packaging Robots market?

Which region held the largest share in the Packaging Robots market?

Who are the key players in the Packaging Robots market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Gripper Type, Application, and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

