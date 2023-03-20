Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market Size & Analysis
Berry, Sabic, Sinopec, Lydall, Mitsui Chemicals, Pegas Nonwovens, Kimberly Clark, Mogul, Dow Chemical, and Autex, among others, are some of the key players in the melt blown nonwovens market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The major driver of the melt-blown nonwovens market is that the material is extremely lightweight. The melt blown nonwoven is also used in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, household applications, textile, and hygiene products. Increasing demand for personal and hygiene products especially during a pandemic is a driving factor in the global melt blown nonwovens market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the fine fibers segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the raw material outlook, the polypropylene segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Berry, Sabic, Sinopec, Lydall, Mitsui Chemicals, Pegas Nonwovens, Kimberly Clark, Mogul, Dow Chemical, and Autex, among others, are some of the key players in the melt blown nonwovens market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/melt-blown-nonwovens-market-3825
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Polypropylene
- Polyester
- Rayon
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Textile
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Fine Fabric
- Dual Texture
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com