Stoma or Ostomy Care Market size to hit USD 4.43 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Stoma or Ostomy Care Market is majorly driven by the stoma or ostomy care and accessories offered by the multiple e-commerce sites. Stoma or Ostomy Care Market research was conducted by dividing the market into three main segments: Product, Application and End-Use.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a leading global healthcare research firm, that delivers data and analysis on the global and regional healthcare industry has published a “ Stoma or Ostomy Care Market ” report. The domain expert has analyzed the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market from local as well as global level. The total market opportunity for Stoma or Ostomy Care was USD 3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 4.43 Bn by 2029.



Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 3 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.43 Bn. CAGR 5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 271 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Product, Application and End-Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1477

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market. The report includes supply chain and price analysis, merger and acquisition and investment with expansion plans by key competitors. It also includes detailed segment-wise and region-wise analysis of the market, which helps in understanding the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market potential. Such an analysis makes the report an investor’s guide that provides a futuristic view of the Stoma or Ostomy Care industry. The report majorly helps those investors who are willing to invest in the market during the forecast period. It helps to understand the current, past and future status of the industry.

An in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges is covered in the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market report. For competitive analysis, the report covers all the major aspects with a thorough analysis of key competitors including market leaders, followers and new entrants. It includes strategic profiles of the top market participants, a detailed analysis of their key competencies, and their company-specific plans for the introduction of new products, growth, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Stoma or Ostomy Care Market size. Porter's five forces analysis helps to understand how buyers and suppliers build supplier-buyer networks and make profit-driven decisions. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1477

Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Overview

Stoma or Ostomy is a prosthetic medical equipment that makes a stoma and collects waste from the biological system that is surgically diverted. During the forecast period, the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market is expected to be driven by the increasing geriatric population and increasing stoma or ostomy awareness campaigns.

Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Dynamics

The Stoma or Ostomy Care Market is driven by technological advancements and high rates of bladder and colorectal cancer. The increasing inflammatory bowel illness is one of the major drivers of the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market growth. Manufacturers are creating and developing goods or products due to the increasing demand for ostomates, which is driving the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market growth. The complications and risks associated with the stoma surgical procedure are expected to restrain the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market growth during the forecast period.

Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Europe region dominated the global Stoma or Ostomy Care Market by accounting for 47.2 percent of total revenue. The regional market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The Stoma or Ostomy Care Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The growth of the regional Stoma or Ostomy Care Market is because of the existence of developing countries, growing population and healthcare expenses.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/1477

Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Segmentation

By Product

Bags One Piece Two Piece

Accessories Seals/Barrier Rings Pouch Cover Pouch Closures Stoma Caps/Hat

Others



Based on Product Type, the bags segment accounted for approximately 85 percent of the total revenue in 2021. This is majorly due to its frequent utilization in conjunction with urostomies, ileostomies, and colostomies. During the forecast period, the accessories segment is expected to grow at a high rate, which is expected to drive the stoma or ostomy care market growth.

By Application

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy



Based on Application, the colostomy segment was the leading segment in the stoma or ostomy care market in 2021. The segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.9 percent. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow due to the availability of various types of colostomy bags such as drainable or closed system bags, which are ideal for certain patient demands.

By End-use

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Others



Based on End-Use, the home care settings segment dominated the stoma or ostomy care market by accounting for 45.4 percent of the total revenue in 2021. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate due to the increasing demand for home healthcare services.

Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Key Competitors include:

Coloplast Corp (US)

Safe N Simple (US)

Schena Ostomy Technologies (US)

Flexicare Group Limited (US)

Perma-Type Company Inc (US)

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company (US)

Nu-Hope Labs (US)

Torbot Group Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Cymed Micro Skin (US)

Hollister Incorporated (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

ConvaTec Inc. (UK)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Scapa Healthcare (UK)

Salts Healthcare(UK)

Welland Medical Limited(UK)

Tytex A/S (Denmark)

Coloplast Korea Limited (Korea)

Alcare Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Prowess Care (India)

Avitr Farmica (India)

Zhejiang Ailebao Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Coloplast Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1477

Key questions answered in the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market are:

What is Stoma or Ostomy Care?

What are the global trends in the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

What are the major challenges that the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, End-Use and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by developing healthcare expenditure.

Colostomy Bags Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing frequency of inflammatory bowel disease.

Urostomy Bags Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing cases of bladder cancer globally.

Ileostomy Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2473.25 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.38 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the technical advancements of the systems such as limited use, reduced time and standardized results.

Tracheostomy Products Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 270.24 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of throat cancer with laryngeal and hypopharyngeal tumors.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656