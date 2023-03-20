Toys and Games Market to grow at a growth rate of 9.2 percent by reaching USD 844.34 Bn 2029

Toys and Games Market is segmented based on Product Type (Electronic Games, Dolls, Games and Puzzles Other), End User, Distribution Channel and Region. Bottom-Up approach was used to estimate the Toys and Games Market size. Advances in technologies such as VR / AR have dramatically increased the adoption of video games among children are expected to influence the Toys and Games Market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Consumer Goods & Services-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Toys and Games Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Toys and Games Market was USD 417.58 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 9.2 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 844.34 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 417.58 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 844.34 Bn CAGR 9.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 135 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Toys and Games Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The report on Toys and Games Market provides an in-depth analysis of the Toys and Games Market. The Toys and Games Market size is estimated using a bottom-up approach long with the growth rates. Key insights of the report include the major drivers of the market, restraints to growth and various opportunities for the expansion of businesses.

The report includes latest trends, recent development and technological advancements adopted by major companies in the Toys and Games industry. The Toys and Games Market report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments. The segments covered in the Toys and Games Market report include Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Region.

The Toys and Games Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, market share, production analysis and supply chain analysis. Primary and secondary data collection methods were used to collect data for the analysis of the Toys and Games Market. By analysing market positioning, marketing tactics, growth strategies and expansion plans of the competitors in the Toys and Games Market, the report gives players a competitive advantage in the market competition.

Toys and Games Market Overview

Toys and games are playthings that play a major role in developing children’s mind by improving their thought process and decision-making ability. Toy, plaything, usually for an infant or child is often an instrument used in a game ranging from dolls, to cars, puzzles and board games. A toy or plaything is an object that is used primarily to provide entertainment. Simple examples include toy blocks, board games, and dolls and games survive from the most remote past and from a great variety of cultures.

Rising Social Media influence of Toys Companies to acquire the Toys and Games Market growth

Companies are focusing on establishing partnerships with different marketing agencies and social media for developing kid’s related content to build a strong brand position. Growing parental interest in green toys, the resurgence of traditional toys and video games, the recognition of the cognitive benefits of making toys, .The rapid spread of mobile games coupled with the growing popularity of traditional leisure activities among the younger generation are expected to drive the Toys and Games Market during the forecast period.

Increase in demand of online gaming to pose challenges to Toys and Games Market growth

Online games are popular among kids , they can be played on tablets and smartphones is expected to remain the challenge in Toys and Games Market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as higher product development, development cost and industry competition are expected to major challenge in Toys and Games Market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the dominant position in the Toys and Games Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a 41 percent share in 2021. The rising demand for educational toys beyond core skills and India and China being the major markets for leading suppliers of products and raw materials. These factors are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific region in the Toys and Games Market during the forecast period.

Toys and Games Market Segmentation:

Based on Product, Electronic Games toiletries segment is expected to dominate Toys and Games Market growth over the forecast period

Electronic Games segment held the market share with 38 percent in 2021 and is expected to be dominant over the forecast period. The segment is growing due to mobile and online games and shift from digital software distribution. Increasing parenting awareness of the benefits of the puzzle is expected to provide growth opportunities for Games and Puzzles segments through the forecast period.

Based on End User, the age group of 15 and above held the major market share.

15 and above segment held the 50 percent of the market share in 2021 and is expected to be dominant over the forecast period. Families in developed countries are buying educational and interactive multifunctional toys as a tool for child development is expected to growth over the forecast period.

The growing popularity of movie and cartoon characters such as Spider-Man, Batman and Iron Man is expected to grow among the 0-8 yrs. segment throughout the forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, offline segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

In 2021, offline segment held the 78.8 percent of the market share in Toys and Games Market. Specialty stores held the largest market share in the global market is expected to grow during forecast period. Increasing popularity of the Internet in some countries and online retailers is expected to drive the online segment over the forecast period.

By Product

Electronic Games

Dolls

Games and Puzzles

Other

By End User

0-8 yrs.

9-15 yrs.

15 and above





By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Toys and Games Market Key Players include:

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Lego Group

Takara Tomy Co. Ltd

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Simba-Dickie Group

Spin Master Ltd

AOSHIMA BUNKA KYOZAI Co. Ltd

Moose Enterprise Holdings Pty Ltd

Tru Kids Inc.

Namco Bandai

Toy Quest

Sanrio Company Ltd.

Konami Corporation

Integrity Toys, Inc.

Jakks Pacific

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

