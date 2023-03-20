With 6.10% CAGR, UV Infection Control Device Market Size Worth USD 545.51 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

The global UV infection control device market size was valued at USD 382.40 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 545.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are American Air & Water Inc., American Ultraviolet, Lumalier Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., PDI Inc., Seal Shield LLC, STERIS plc., THE CLOROX COMPANY, UVC Cleaning Systems, XENEX, and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "UV Infection Control Device Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Mobile Type, Station Type, Other Types.), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global UV infection control device market size & share was valued at approximately USD 382.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 545.51 million by 2028."

The report analyzes the UV infection control device market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

UV Infection Control Device Market Overview:

One of the disinfection technologies is the UV infection prevention and control device, which uses ultraviolet radiation to destroy bacteria in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research facilities, urgent care centers, and others. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are on the rise annually. Microorganisms that can harm patients, such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, and parasites, cause these infections. UV (ultraviolet) radiation is a component of the sun's light.

The UV spectrum has a wavelength that is longer than visible light and shorter than X-rays. Through a physical mechanism, UV radiation swiftly and effectively renders microorganisms inert. The germicidal UV light frequencies render viruses and bacteria incapable of reproducing and spreading infection. The device emits UV light, reflected off walls and other surfaces and taken up by microorganisms. Bacterial light-sensitive porphyrin molecules are excited, causing oxidative damage and cell death.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 382.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 545.51 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players American Air & Water Inc., American Ultraviolet, Lumalier Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., PDI Inc., Seal Shield LLC, STERIS plc., THE CLOROX COMPANY, UVC Cleaning Systems, XENEX, and Others Key Segment By Type, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the UV infection control device market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.10% between 2022 and 2028.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The UV Infection Control Device market size was worth around US$ 382.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 545.51 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The frequency of hospital-acquired illnesses is rising, governments are placing more emphasis on infection control programs, and more people are adopting technologically improved UV equipment, all of which are driving the growth of the global UV infection control market.

By type, the mobile type category dominated the market in 2021.

By end users, the hospital's category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific dominated the global UV infection control device market in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The market for UV infection control devices is expanding due to a strong focus on government infection control policies. Increases in the frequency of hospital-acquired infections, government attention to infection control initiatives, and consumer adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment are all factors propelling the global UV infection control market growth.

However, expensive UV infection control equipment and stringent government controls in certain ways limit growth. However, because of the high development possibilities for emerging markets, it is projected that appealing chances will soon present themselves.

UV Infection Control Device Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global UV infection control device market is segregated based on type, end users, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into mobile type, station type and other types. Among these, the hardware segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on end users, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics and others. In 2021, the hospital's segment held a significant global market share.

Browse Complete Report to Get More Insights and Forecasts | UV Infection Control Device Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Regional Dominance:

The global UV infection control device market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the market's highest share belonged to the Asia Pacific region. The main factors influencing the growth of the Asia-Pacific market include accelerated population development in many countries, a rising government emphasis on the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses, the COVID-19 epidemic, and government initiatives to expand healthcare facilities, and good regulatory reforms.

This can be attributed to the rise of HAI cases and significant players in the market, which have made these devices widely accessible. The increase in disposable incomes, changes in health laws, and technological advancements in this area have made it easier to create new UV infection control equipment.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global UV infection control device market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global UV infection control device market include;

American Air & Water Inc.

American Ultraviolet

Lumalier Corp.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

PDI Inc.

Seal Shield LLC

STERIS plc.

THE CLOROX COMPANY

UVC Cleaning Systems

XENEX

Recent Industry Developments:

March 2020, Airbus (Netherlands) deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts

March 2019, Barrett Hospital & HealthCare invested in two innovative Clorox Healthcare Optimum-UV Enlight Systems. This technology protects the hospital environment by killing pathogens that can cause healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

The global UV infection control device market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Mobile Type

Station Type

Other types

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the UV Infection control device market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the UV Infection control device market forward?

What are the UV Infection control device Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the UV Infection control device Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the UV Infection control device market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

