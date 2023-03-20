Sustainable Pee Pad Brand WizSmart Showcases New Product Launches at Global Pet Expo
WizSmart empowers more pet owners to care and clean up after their dogs easily with innovative products and an expanding market reachWESTPORT, CT, UNITES STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet owners seeking smarter ways to care for their dogs can look to revolutionary pet care company, WizSmart. After transforming pee pads to a sustainable and longer-lasting design made from diaper surplus, which saves half a billion unused diapers from landfills, WizSmart continues to disrupt its industry with new product launches. At the March 2023 Global Pet Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to see the latest in top-quality pet protection at WizSmart’s Booth #5309.
“Our goal is to bring ease and comfort to both our customers and their pets with disposable, durable products that keep dogs dryer longer. We understand that dogs are like family, and whether training a young one or caring for an older one, peace of mind comes from having products you can trust. Our original pee pads made waves in a stagnant industry with our zero-waste design that omitted leakage with a 10-cup holding capacity. We expect every product from our line to do the same,” said Krister Holm, Co-Founder of WizSmart.
With exceptional new packaging that reduces their carbon footprint and has an easy-to-carry handle, WizSmart introduces new products in addition to their bestselling pee pads, all of which include eco-friendly materials like Eucafluff and upcycled SAP.
WizSmart Heavyweight and WizSmart Heavyweight Ultra: These heavy-duty pee pads truly elevate the indoor bathroom experience for pets and their owners. The pads are made from an exclusive blend of materials, creating an ultra-thick, soft and absorbent pad and saving half a billion unused diapers from landfills each year.
WizSmart Essentials: The new WizSmart Essentials pee pads offer an unbeatable combination of affordability, great performance and “extra” benefits. The pads offer a larger absorbent area, Stay-Put Tabs and a slim package that’s more compact and easier to store. The Essentials line also comes in Charcoal and Scented, available in 10, 50 and 100ct packs.
WizSmart UltraDry Dog Diapers and Dog Wraps: Introducing WizSmart’s top-notch doggie diapers for female dogs and doggie wraps for male dogs. These are ideal for female dogs in heat, senior dogs, markers and dogs with bladder issues. The high quality, absorbent material offers the same comfort as a baby.
About WizSmart
WizSmart was created in 2017 by Brazil-based company Petix to bring its Earth-friendly pee pads to the U.S. market and has since expanded into 2,400 specialty pet stores across the country. As a testament to WizSmart’s exponential growth, Brazil’s largest pet group, Petz (listed on the local stock exchange, B3:PETZ3), announced the exciting acquisition of both Petix and WizSmart in 2022. Petz’ mission is to create a dynamic and one-stop-shop ecosystem for animal lovers and their pets in Brazil and beyond. WizSmart has now expanded their manufacturing capabilities into South America, diversifying the supply chain and offering private labelling.
For more on WizSmart, visit Wizsmart.com, and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
