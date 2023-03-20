Acorn East Bolsters Packaging Sales and Service Team; Appoints New Sales Director, Equipment Manager and Service Manager

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acorn East, a leading resource for packaging supplies, warehouse materials, equipment and systems solutions headquartered in Miami, today announced three new hires:

Daniel Caceres has spent the last 17 years leading teams at Grainger, Mac Papers and most recently, Veritiv where he was named Manager of the Year in 2022. “Daniel is a highly respected industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience and an entrepreneurial mindset that will enable Acorn East to continue its momentum and explosive growth,” said Jeff Davimos, Acorn East Managing Partner.

Peter Sengelmann has a degree in Industrial Engineering and over 30 years of experience selling packaging machinery and systems in the South Florida market. He will be responsible for sales of packaging machinery including case sealers and formers, cartoners, flow wrappers, conveyors, robotic case packing, and liquid powder and tablet filling lines. “Peter is one of the nation’s foremost leaders in equipment sales and will bring decades of expertise in packaging engineering and building integrated systems,” said Robert McReynolds, Acorn East COO. “His extensive solutions-driven background makes Peter a valuable asset to our team.”

Kerr Bonar has 20 years’ experience installing and repairing packaging equipment, most recently as a Service Manager at Dependable Packaging Solutions, a Mac Papers Company. Kerr has established himself as the go-to Field Service Technician for Fortune 500 companies and local South Florida businesses. Kerr’s focus has been in industries including food & beverage, bakery, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, dairy, floral, and contract packaging. “Our strategy of investing in the most experienced technicians who are the best in their field, enables our customers to minimize downtime, improve productivity, while increasing efficiency and reducing product damage,” added Jeff Davimos.

About Acorn East:

Acorn East is now Florida’s largest privately owned distributor of packaging supplies and a leading resource for equipment and service. Founded in South Florida, Acorn East has locations and representation throughout the United States, supporting over 4,000 nationwide customers.

Contacts:

Packaging Supplies: Daniel Caceres, DCaceres@acorn-east.com 786-608-4867

Equipment Sales: Peter Sengelmann, Peter@acorn-east.com 786-858-2584

Service and Repair: Kerr Bonar, KBonar@acorn-east.com 786-379-3149