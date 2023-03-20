Jaffrey Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Milan

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

March 20, 2023

Milan, NH – On Saturday, March 18, 2023 approximately 3:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash in Milan on Corridor 19 involving a single male operator. Milan Fire and EMS personnel along with Errol EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Patrick O’Neil, 44, of Jaffrey, NH.

O’Neil was traveling south on Corridor 19 in Milan with a group of friends when his machine struck a ditch in the trail and tossed him off it. The snowmobile flipped over and its handlebars ripped O’Neil’s helmet from his head. The belt on O’Neil’s machine was “picked” with metal spikes for ice traction and these spikes caused injury to O’Neil’s upper body as he and the machine tumbled over the ground. O’Neil’s riding party rushed to his aid and an emergency call was placed.

O’Neil was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by the Milan Ambulance after receiving treatment on scene. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Interviews conducted by the responding Conservation Officer along with an on-scene investigation revealed the likely cause of this crash to be inattention to surrounding hazards and unreasonable speed for existing conditions.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders that as winter comes to a close, the trails are rapidly losing snow cover and therefore even greater care must be exercised while operating snowmobiles.