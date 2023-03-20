Thomas W. Brown Appointed Chief Real Estate Officer of Yesway

BEVERLY, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a nationally-recognized private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Thomas W. Brown has been named the Chief Real Estate Officer of Yesway, the 435-store strong convenience store operator founded by the firm in 2015.

"Over the course of his long-standing tenure at Brookwood, Tom has made outstanding contributions to the firm as an esteemed member of our senior management team. He is extremely well respected by colleagues and clients in the private equity, commercial real estate, and convenience retailing realms for his astute knowledge and depth of experience," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brookwood, and Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "Having worked side by side with Tom for nearly 30 years, I am excited about this next chapter for the company, and look forward to him providing even more guidance and support as Yesway continues to grow. I could not be more pleased to celebrate his achievements."

In his capacity as Chief Real Estate Officer, Tom will be responsible for directing all real estate related activities for the firm, including identifying potential site and convenience store acquisitions, and overseeing the firm's store remodel, raze and rebuild, and new-to-market construction initiatives. Mr. Brown has served at the helm of Yesway's aggressive campaign to grow Yesway's portfolio through the completion of new stores and raze-and-rebuild projects across its geographic footprint. As previously announced, Yesway completed the construction of 17 new stores and 21 raze-and-rebuild projects in 2022 at an industry-leading annual return on invested capital. Given the success of these completed projects, Yesway plans to construct 28 additional new stores in 2023, the majority of which will be funded using the proceeds of the $190 million in new equity it has raised. Mr. Brown will remain President of Brookwood and continue to serve on Brookwood's Executive and Investment Committees.

Prior to joining Brookwood in 1994, Mr. Brown was a Vice President of Winthrop Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winthrop Financial Associates, a Boston-based real estate investment and management firm. As Director of National Real Estate Operations, he was responsible for the management of 30 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail properties representing over $3 billion of real estate. Mr. Brown also previously served as President of a publicly held national real estate firm where he was responsible for the real estate operations of 250 office buildings and shopping centers throughout the United States. Mr. Brown is a member of the Urban Land Institute, the National Association of Office and Industrial Parks, and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Mr. Brown is a graduate of the University of Texas and received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas. In 2018, Mr. Brown completed the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School.

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC – Brookwood is a private equity firm that acquires and manages commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of its investors, which include Wall Street investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.7 billion of equity to acquire a portfolio of over 202 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 460 gas stations and convenience stores. Its $4.3 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States. To learn more about Brookwood, visit www.brookwoodfinancial.com

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

Media Contact:

Erin Vadala, Warner Communications

(978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-w-brown-appointed-chief-real-estate-officer-of-yesway-301775652.html

SOURCE Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC