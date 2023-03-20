CobbleStone Software Releases New Guide on the 8 Stages of the Contract Lifecycle

CobbleStone Software has published a free guide highlighting the 8 stages of the contract lifecycle and their importance in regard to approaching the contract administration process.

CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report – has released a comprehensive guide detailing the different stages of the contract lifecycle and how they help pave the way for efficient contracting.

Contracts are legally binding and leave a lot of room for error. As such, it is important to make sure that they are executed properly.

The contract "lifecycle" is an archetype used to compartmentalize and understand a contract's complex evolution. The lifecycle begins with requests and ends with the possibility of renewal. The 8 stages are as follows:



Contract Requests

Contract Authoring

Contract Negotiations

Contract Approvals

Contract Signatures

Contract Obligations

Contract Compliance

Contract Renewals

Centralizing all 8 stages efficiently makes for a cohesive and streamlined contract management process.

"Contract managers are under increased pressure to simplify the process with which a contract is authored. reviewed, signed, and executed," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This immersive guide serves to inform contract professionals how contract management can be compartmentalized in 8 distinct stages for contract success."

