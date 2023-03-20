Schoox to Showcase People-first Restaurant Training Solutions at RFIS 2023

Schoox will kick off the opening keynote at the annual event dedicated to powering franchise growth.

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) March 20, 2023

Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox is a Platinum Sponsor at this week's Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. The event takes place March 20 – 22 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit features executives from leading brands who will share their knowledge and numerous ways they have successfully innovated to grow their franchises.

Schoox will kick off the conference, introducing the keynote session "Catch the Wave! How Strategic Alliances Can Impact a Brand's Growth Strategy", which features an interactive discussion with a panel of executives from Ideation Hospitality, Garces Group and Ballard Brands.

For more than a decade, Schoox has partnered with hundreds of restaurants and hospitality brands to build personalized learning academies with everything needed to manage training, track activity, keep team members actively engaged, and measure business results.

Attendees are invited to discover the ways Schoox's SaaS learning platform can benefit their organization's learning and employee development programs for a real impact on their bottom line during the sponsor expo at the conference.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/schoox_to_showcase_people_first_restaurant_training_solutions_at_rfis_2023/prweb19233770.htm