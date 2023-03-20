Ninepoint Partners Announces Launch of Nuveen-Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund LP

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners, one of Canada's leading alternatives asset managers, is pleased to announce the launch of Nuveen-Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund LP ("the Fund"), Ninepoint's new private real estate offering for Canadian institutional investors. This multi-strategy fund will invest in established real estate mandates managed by Nuveen across the industrial, multifamily, retail, workplace, and alternatives sectors.

"We are pleased to offer this new fund as part of our commitment to expanding the range of investment solutions our clients can use to better manage their investment outcomes in all markets. We believe that the real estate sector expertise of Nuveen coupled with dynamic allocations and oversight by Ninepoint will help create a unique offering for Canadian institutions," said Ramesh Kashyap, Managing Director, Ninepoint Partners.

Nuveen, the investment manager of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies.

Nuveen's real estate footprint is comprised of an AUM of US$155 billion as of 31st December 2022 spread across sectors and strategies. It employs approximately 775 employees including 385 investment professionals across the globe.

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide investors with risk-adjusted returns by investing, directly or indirectly, in the Nuveen Real Estate Core Funds and other Portfolio Funds that provide direct and indirect exposure primarily to core real estate properties globally. Real estate exposure is expected to be, but not limited to, real estate assets in the industrial, multifamily, retail, office, workplace and alternatives sectors.

The Fund may also invest in other underlying investment vehicles, including but not limited to Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at 416.362.7172 or 1.888.362.7172 or institutional@ninepoint.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31st December 2022 and operations in 30 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $156 billion of assets under management.

Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing.

With over 85 years of real estate investing experience and approximately 775 employees located across more than 30 cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise.

