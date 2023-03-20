Jackson Healthcare's Robyn Smith Promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer

Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the promotion of Robyn Smith to chief human resources officer. As CHRO, she heads key initiatives and programs aligned to the company's mission, culture and growth strategy, partnering with leaders across the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.

Over the past decade, Smith – who is a recipient of the "Great Place to Work For All Leadership Award" – has been a driving force in expanding the extensive professional development and wellbeing offerings that Jackson Healthcare is recognized for, including through its annual Great Place to Work certification and regular appearance on Fortune best workplaces lists.

During her tenure, Jackson Healthcare established both an onsite childcare center and health and wellness clinic, as well as continued to advance its robust, holistic wellbeing benefits for associates. Smith also has been a driver in modernizing the enterprise's HR technologies, including the launch of innovative systems designed to enrich the organization's best-in-class associate experience.

"Robyn has made a tremendous impact at Jackson Healthcare. An outstanding advocate for our associates, she consistently elevates our programs and offerings to support our people, enabling them to thrive in all aspects of their lives. As a senior advisor and strategist, her leadership and expertise help ensure the success of HR operations enterprise-wide," said Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare. "I'm delighted that Robyn will continue to help us advance our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch as chief human resources officer."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by over 2,000 associates and more than 15,000 clinician providers covering all 50 states, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest U.S. healthcare staffing companies with more than $2 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005114/en/