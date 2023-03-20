Pineapple Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on March 31

Submit Release
MINNETONKA, Minn., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY (the "Company" or "Pineapple Energy"), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, March 31, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://pineapple-holdings.com/investor-resources/ after the close of the financial markets on March 31, 2023 and prior to the conference call.

Pineapple Energy Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details

An archived webcast will be accessible from the "Recent Events" section of Pineapple's Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.pineappleenergy.com/news-events.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Contacts:

Pineapple Energy
Kyle Udseth
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (952) 996-1674
Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Managing Director
+1 (323) 240-5796
Gary@blueshirtgroup.com


