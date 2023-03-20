Alicia J Diamonds Shines Bright With Unmatched Diamond Jewellery Collections In London And Across The UK

London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, United Kingdom – Alicia J Diamonds is a diamond and bespoke jewellery business located in London that offers an extensive range of contemporary classic engagement rings and diamond jewellery, using stones sourced from reputable suppliers that fit within your budget.

As established London Jewellers, Alicia J Diamonds provides clients with wide-ranging knowledge, expertise and advice, as well as giving you the opportunity to design your own engagement ring from a selection of ethical gemstones, diamonds and metals to suit your personalised design.

Alison, Founder of Alicia J Diamonds, states, "Building a strong network of trusted suppliers and specialists has allowed us to oversee the sourcing and development of exceptionally high-quality diamonds and gemstones. We are committed to sourcing certified diamonds for our valued customers at the best possible price."

After a strong start offering bespoke jewellery, and in response to clients' requests, Alicia J is now launching a range of ready-to-wear diamonds, "The Keepers Collection", exclusively available on their website.

Trusted, Timeless Jewellery

When making a commitment like purchasing a diamond, it is important that you buy well sourced stones that offer good value.

To ensure peace of mind, Alicia J Diamonds provides customers with two forms of authentication, an independent valuation that assesses the quality and value for insurance purposes and an official GIA (Gemological Institute of America) report.

Alison, Founder of Alicia J Diamonds, says, "I trained with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as a diamond and gemstone specialist to enhance the knowledge I already had. This helped me create an approachable and client-first diamond jewellery concierge service which empowers the buyer with the knowledge to make an educated, quality purchase."

Bespoke Diamonds and Rings

Alicia J Diamonds offers client the ability to design their own Bespoke Engagement Ring using outstanding ethical diamonds and gemstones, such as sapphire, emerald, and ruby, at good value prices.

The Alicia J team helps to guide you through the bespoke design process, working with you to create the perfect unique engagement ring by working through the various possible styles, settings, diamonds and gemstones, as well as which metals may suit your design.

If you are looking to invest in Diamond Jewellery, Alicia J Diamonds offers ‘The Keepers Collection', where its diamond pieces are designed to be kept as a timeless treasure that can be worn over and over again.

Alicia J offers a large range of diamond cuts and shapes, including:

Round Brilliant

The round brilliant diamond is the most popular cut due to its light-reflecting qualities and superior sparkle.

It delivers a symmetrical shape and 58 facets offering a display of shimmering light performance while hiding inclusions.

Oval Cut

Oval cut diamonds are aptly named for their elongated oval shape and are cut in the brilliant style.

The oval cut has 58 facets, giving them more sparkle than most other fancy diamond cuts.

Emerald Cut

The emerald cut is a rectangular shape with long step cuts and linear facets that are usually arranged in parallel down the stone. These long lines provide flashes of light rather than an all-over sparkle.

This diamond cut offers a strong, elegant, and sophisticated shape while tending to appear larger than rounder diamonds with the same carat weight.

Asscher Cut

The Asscher cut is a stylish and unique square-cut diamond with a vintage, antique look and feel.

Although similar to an emerald cut diamond, the Asscher has 58 facets that are larger and wide cut, as well as possessing truncated corners that deliver an almost octagonal shape.

