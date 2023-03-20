Global Payment Orchestration Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Payment Orchestration Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2028



Payment orchestration software (also recognized as an online payment processing platform) includes several mechanisms that assist eMerchants with transaction management, from routing to reconciliation. Merchants benefit from the platform's transparency and versatility, which includes an overview of their purchases regardless of who handled them and access to a PCI vault. These are some of the advantages of a payment orchestration platform which is helping it to be the most trending platform in the IT industry.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Payment Orchestration Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the B2B segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the industry vertical outlook, the motor BFSI segment holds the largest share in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].

Cell Point Digital, ZOOZ A PayU Company, IXOPAY, Payoneer, Corey, aye4fin GmbH, Bridge, Amadeus IT Group SA, Ingenico ePayments India Pvt. Ltd., APEXX Fintech Limited, Rebilly, Spreedly, Modopayments, Optile, and BNT ConfigPa, among others are the key players in the global payment orchestration market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-payment-orchestration-market-2964

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Functionalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cross Border Transaction

Risk Management

Advanced Analytics & Reporting

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

E-commerce

Travel & Hospitality Industry

EdTech

OTT & Digital Services

Gaming & Entertainment

Healthcare Industry

BFSI

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

