Flash News: OKX Lists Arbitrum and OKX Wallet Launches a 100,000 USDT Arbitrum Extravaganza Campaign

Users who Try Arbitrum Network with OKX Wallet will be eligible for a share of airdrops, rebates and giveaways worth 100,000 USDT

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 20, 2023.

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of Arbitrum (ARB) on our spot and perpetual trading markets.

Arbitrum is a technology suite designed to scale Ethereum. This Layer 2 blockchain uses rollups to combine multiple transactions into one, lowering on-chain transaction costs and boosting scalability. This allows Arbitrum to achieve up to 40,000 transactions per second at a significantly lower gas cost compared to the Ethereum blockchain, which only allows about 20-40 transactions per second.

ARB deposits open at 04:00 am UTC on Mar. 22

OKX Offers Three Arbitrum Benefit Opportunities

OKX is excited to announce that its users will be able to claim three Arbitrum rewards including an airdrop, gas discounts and giveaways for making trades on the Arbitrum network, during the Arbitrum Extravaganza Campaign starting on March 23rd.

To participate in the 100,000 USDT Arbitrum airdrop pool, OKX Wallet users will have to claim the airdrop and complete at least one interaction on the Arbitrum network using the address that claimed it within 72 hours.

In addition, OKX will grant 100% gas fees for cross-chain transfers (one transaction per address per day, with a maximum subsidy of 20 USDT per transaction), and gas fees will be fully refunded for the first three transactions made each day using OKX Wallet on the Arbitrum network until March 29 at 02:00PM UTC.

Last, OKX will perform three draws to select 100 winners who will receive $50 worth of USDT each for using OKX Wallet to trade on the Arbitrum network. The prize for each campaign will be distributed to the user's Arbitrum address within 14 days after the campaign ends.

Please visit this page to learn more about the Arbitrum Extravaganza Campaign.

