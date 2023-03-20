Global Payment Orchestration Market Size & Analysis
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Payment Orchestration Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2028
Payment orchestration software (also recognized as an online payment processing platform) includes several mechanisms that assist eMerchants with transaction management, from routing to reconciliation. Merchants benefit from the platform's transparency and versatility, which includes an overview of their purchases regardless of who handled them and access to a PCI vault. These are some of the advantages of a payment orchestration platform which is helping it to be the most trending platform in the IT industry.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Payment Orchestration Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the B2B segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the industry vertical outlook, the motor BFSI segment holds the largest share in the market.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
- Cell Point Digital, ZOOZ A PayU Company, IXOPAY, Payoneer, Corey, aye4fin GmbH, Bridge, Amadeus IT Group SA, Ingenico ePayments India Pvt. Ltd., APEXX Fintech Limited, Rebilly, Spreedly, Modopayments, Optile, and BNT ConfigPa, among others are the key players in the global payment orchestration market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Functionalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Cross Border Transaction
- Risk Management
- Advanced Analytics & Reporting
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- E-commerce
- Travel & Hospitality Industry
- EdTech
- OTT & Digital Services
- Gaming & Entertainment
- Healthcare Industry
- BFSI
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
