Acne Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 13.2 Billion by 2030 at 4.63% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Acne Treatment Market Information by Acne Type, Treatment, Drug Type, Route of Administration, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2022 to USD 13.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope:

Acne treatment involves the administration of several forms of medications and ointments to lighten the tone of affected areas. A healthy, balanced diet is another important aspect of acne treatment, and the market for acne treatments has grown significantly as a result of this aspect. One of the main contributing factors is supposedly abnormal hormone production. The development of this illness is brought on by an increase in androgen (or estrogen in women) levels during puberty, which causes the oil glands under the skin to enlarge. This component also leads to increased sebum production, which weakens pore cell walls and allows bacteria to enter. However, additional research have shown that a number of factors, including genetic origins, mental stress, menstruation, hot and humid climates, and oily cosmetics, enhance the likelihood of getting acne.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 13.2 Billion CAGR 4.63% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Acne Type, Treatment, Drug Type, Route of Administration and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of acne vulgaris Rising sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits

Acne Treatment Market Competitive Dynamics:

The major market players are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Almirall, S.A.

Galderma Laboratories

Hoffman La Roche Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Leo Pharma A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Candela Corporation

Vyne Therapeutics Inc.

Acne Treatment Market Trends:



Market Drivers

Globally, the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatment procedures is increasing significantly. Dermatologists prefer to treat skin conditions using topical medications or minimally invasive techniques as opposed to surgery. Treatments for issues relating to the face and skin are in higher demand as a result of better decision-making, improved patient-physician relationships, and well-documented procedures. The introduction of various, less painful aesthetic combination therapy methods has been prompted by this.

Market Limitations

Depending on the approach you use and the medication's potency, acne treatments might have a variety of side effects. The most frequent adverse effects of topical acne medications are dryness and irritation of the skin. Oral medicine side effects could potentially be more severe. Antibiotics may cause stomach trouble or make people feel faint and woozy. However, taking oral isotretinoin can have serious negative effects, particularly if the patient falls pregnant while using it. Babies whose moms’ used isotretinoin during pregnancy have reportedly experienced severe birth abnormalities. Moreover, the medicine may impact cholesterol levels and liver function, as well as raise the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts. The safety concerns with acne treatment solutions are anticipated to impede market expansion.

COVID- 19 Analysis

A reform of dermatologic practices is required in light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some dermatology wards in Bulgaria have been converted into "covidaria," employing the pandemic-designated hospital infrastructure for the care and isolation of COVID-19-infected patients. Many private dermatological clinics have momentarily shut their doors. Also, the cancellation of scientific gatherings and academic sessions has impeded dermatologists' ability to communicate scientifically.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Acne Type

With a share of 43.72% in 2019, the sector for mild acne is expected to grow at the quickest rate. Moderate acne is classified as having more whiteheads, blackheads, and papules than mild acne. When there are numerous huge, uncomfortable papules, pustules, and nodules or cysts, it is considered that severe acne has developed. The market for acne treatments is expanding as a result of rising acne prevalence and growing concern over facial skincare.

By Treatment Type

In 2019, medication accounted for 86.6% of the market, but the therapeutic devices category is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2022 to 2030. Medication for acne reduces oil production, edema, and bacterial infections while also treating acne. The recent approval of more modern acne medications is propelling this market's expansion.

By Drug Type

A bigger market share was held by the over-the-counter (OTC) category in 2019 as a result of frequent purchases, primarily by people with mild acne. OTC acne medications frequently include salicylic acid, sulfur, and benzoyl peroxide. These drugs come in a variety of formats, including topical and oral treatments. Most of the population with mild acne uses OTC medications. There is a strong demand for over-the-counter medication due to the prevalence of mild acne. This should contribute to the market growing quickly during the anticipated term.

End User

In 2019, the hospitals & clinics held a bigger market share (55.42%). The rising prevalence of skin problems, particularly acne, is a major factor driving the expansion of the market for acne treatments in hospitals and clinics. In the end, hospitals and clinics are involved in all of these cases to cure acne.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

Americas dominated the market for acne treatments in 2019 and is expected to do so again during the study period. This can be ascribed to the region's high prevalence of acne and other skin conditions, product introductions, and technological development.

Due to its highly established medical sector and firms' organic growth plans, Europe held the second-largest share of the acne treatment market in 2019. The market for acne treatment in the region is expanding as a result of key companies' attention to the development and marketing of novel products. Strategies for organic growth aid businesses in bolstering their position in the European market.

For the projected period from 2020 to 2027, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. This is because there are many pharmaceutical businesses present, there is a high frequency of acne, and there are more government initiatives. The government's numerous efforts to support the healthcare system are also promoting regional market expansion. Also, as middle-class families in Asia, which make up a significant portion of the population, have more discretionary income, they are spending more on their health, which is boosting the market for acne treatments there.

Over the past few years, the Middle East and Africa have seen a steady increase in the market for acne treatments. The rising incidence of acne and funding from both private and public entities are the main drivers of market expansion.

