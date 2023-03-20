Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Reaching US$ 3.99 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5% in the Forecast Period 2022 to 2032: Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Increasing Demand for Automated and Digital Weighing Scales is Notably Driving the Industrial Weighing Machine Market Growth, Although Factors Such as High Market Competition Leading to Price Decline May Impede the Market Growth.

The global industrial weighing equipment market was worth US$ 2.46 Billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.99 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032.



Industrial weighing machines are being increasingly employed for accurately assessing the weight of gadgets, products, and items. The other application areas include precise filling of raw materials and verification of the weight of the supplied goods.

Moreover, the machines do make way to provide accurate weight readings for setting numerous decimal places. This helps the manufacturers to optimize production by preventing of overfilling and material waste.

The end-use verticals include the ones involved in construction, agriculture, medicines, food, and likewise. There are industrial weighing machines coming in various types based on intended functions; like conveyor scale (weighing items as they move along a weighbridge after moving through a conveyor that weighs large vehicles and trucks).

With automation in line with Industry 4.0, industrial weighing equipment is a welcome change. Plus, they reduce labor problems pertaining to the time required to manually weigh the processes. The key players are also looking for long-term benefits in the form of industrial weighing equipment. Thus, weighing, batching, and measuring could be done with utmost precision.

At the same time, the fact that electronically operated weighing equipment needs an uninterrupted power supply can’t be ignored. This factor would add to the difficulty in incorporation of industrial weighing equipment in under-developed economies.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facets with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Industrial Weighing Equipment Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy a 360-degree approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

"With realization about dependability of industrial weighing equipment, the global industrial weighing equipment market is expected to grow on an astounding note in the near future going forward", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US being subject to continued development in the retail and pharmaceutical sectors. Plus, there is a soaring demand for home health monitoring.

Europe holds a significant market share with the UK and Germany being the torchbearers as they are home to the majority of key participants.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the industrial weighing equipment market in the forecast period with Japan, South Korea, India, and China leading from the front. China is also seen lowering the tariffs on automotive components.



Key Companies Profiled

Avery Weigh-Tronix

RADWAG Wagi Elektroniczne

CI Precision Ltd.

A&D Weighing

Atrax Group NZ Ltd

Thompson Scale Company

GSH Group

Bilwinco AS

D Brash & Sons Ltd

Sartorius AG Ohaus Corporation

Maguire Products Inc.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Competitive Equipment

A&D Weighing, in the year 2021, tabled GF-M and GX-M series weighing balances. These are amongst the effective balances for spills, light washdowns, and protection against dust.

Thayer Scale, in the year 2022, did develop novel batching and blending options for weighing scales. They come with elongated mass counterbalance scale. Cheaper, volumetric feeders could be used for every ingredient. It’s interesting to learn those volume feeders (vibratory, belt, or screw) feeding to single weighted conveyor is capable of replacing numerous Loss-In-Weight Feeders and/or weigh belt feeders that are abreast with an integrated controller and scale. Moreover, as all the feeds get controlled through a single scale, petite mistakes end up having a minuscule effect on accuracy.

Mettler Toledo provides bench scales, pallet scales, truck scales, rail scales, floor scales, weight modules, and load cells for silo and tank weighing. They are capable of measuring right from 0.001 grams to several tonnes. As such, they could be used for legal-for-trade weighing, basic weighing, and other purposes. 100% process control and visibility could be obtained through industrial scale with software programs, scale indicators, and easy-to-integrate accessories.



Key Segments Profiled in the Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

by Product Type:

Industrial Checkweighers

Industrial Counting Scales

Industrial Floor Scales

Industrial Rail Scales

Other Industrial Weighing Equipment



by End Use Industry:

Chemicals Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Mining Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Other Industries



by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



What does the Report Cover?

With advantages like higher level of accuracy, easy calibration, and simplicity in reading result, the global industrial weighing equipment market is expected to grow atrociously in the upcoming period.



The research study is based on product type, end-use industry & region.

