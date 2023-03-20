Global Fixed Switch Cabinet Market Is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

The global fixed switch cabinet market is predicted to experience significant growth, driven by several factors such as the increasing electrification initiatives in developing nations, rapid expansion of electricity in rural areas, and a rise in renewable energy production. Among various applications, the infrastructure and utilities segment held the largest share in 2021. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fixed switch cabinet market was estimated at $2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.2 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 221 Segments Covered Application and Region Drivers Increasing trend of adopting renewable energy infrastructure Rise in government initiatives for electrification across the developing nations Restraints High costs associated with fixed switch cabinets Opportunities Favorable government policies to encourage new technologies

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic caused significant disruptions to global supply chains, resulting in shortages of the necessary components and raw materials required for producing fixed switch cabinets.

However, the market has now got back on track.



The global fixed switch cabinet market is analyzed across application and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By application, the infrastructure and utilities segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global fixed switch cabinet market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.43% throughout the forecast period. The energy and industrial segments are also discussed throughout the study.



By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global fixed switch cabinet market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.69% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global fixed switch cabinet market report include Belden Inc., ABB Ltd., Coslight Group Harbin Switch Co., Ltd, StarTech.com Ltd., Minimax, TEWE Elektronic, Cannon Technologies Ltd, NUM AG, Huimu Ltd., and Clipsal (Schneider Electric). These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the fixed switch cabinet market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall fixed switch cabinet market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The fixed switch cabinet market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the fixed switch cabinet market.

The report includes the share of key vendors and market trends.

Fixed Switch Cabinet Market Key Segments:

Application

Іnfrаѕtruсturе and Utіlіtіеѕ

Energy

Іnduѕtrіal

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

