Operating Room / OR Integration Market is Expected to Reach $3.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

The operating room (OR) integration industry is on the cusp of a period of significant growth, driven by the development of new technologies and their integration into ORs. The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will result in a more efficient workflow, allowing OR staff to focus on high-value tasks. Automation technologies, such as robotic surgery, will continue to be developed and integrated into ORs. This will lead to improved patient care, reduced costs, and improved outcomes. Additionally, advances in medical imaging, such as 3D printing, will enable OR staff to more quickly diagnose and treat patients. Finally, the development of cloud-based systems will allow for more efficient data transfer and analysis, leading to improved patient care and outcomes. As these technologies continue to advance, the OR integration industry is expected to experience tremendous growth in the near future.

Operating Room / OR Integration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The factors driving market growth include the rising demand for technologically advanced solutions, a growing number of surgical procedures, rising funding initiatives for improving HCIT infrastructure, and increasing emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals. Shifting trends in the healthcare industry have resulted in a greater focus on enhancing quality care and ensuring its cost-efficiency and personalization. This gradual shift towards predictable outcomes and care quality has supported the greater implementation of various IT systems in healthcare organizations.

Operating Room / OR Integration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.9 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Device Type, Application, End user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising demand for technologically advanced solutions

The software segment accounted for the largest share, by component in the operating room integration market in 2021. The large share of OR integration software is attributed to reduced surgical times, improved patient safety and improved coordination between healthcare providers.

The document management system segment is projected to be the largest device type segment of the operating room integration market. The growth can be attributed to the benefits of document management systems, such as data management with minimal errors in operating rooms.

The general surgery segment is projected to be the largest application segment of the operating room integration market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, GI disorders, and endocrine disorders and the rising number of general surgical procedures performed worldwide are driving the growth of this market segment

Based on end users, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the operating room integration market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising patient emphasis on timely and effective disease management, the rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures carried out in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.

Emerging Asian markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the operating room integration market. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing government funding towards healthcare, rising population and the subsequent rise in patient flow in countries like China & India, and growing need for the implementation & integration of medical devices and HCIT solutions in healthcare systems.

Hypothetic Challenges of Operating Room / OR Integration Market in Near Future:

Increasing demand for advanced OR integration technology: As the demand for integrated ORs increases, new and more advanced technologies are needed to ensure safety and efficiency. This will require vendors to continually invest in research and development to stay ahead of the curve.

Growing pressure to reduce costs of OR integration: With rising healthcare costs and increasing budgets for OR integration, there is a growing pressure to reduce the cost of OR integration. Vendors need to find creative ways to reduce costs while still providing high quality services.

Lack of standardization among OR integration solutions: Due to the variety of OR integration solutions available, there is a lack of standardization when it comes to the various vendors, protocols, and technologies used. This can make it difficult for providers to select the best solution for their needs.

Security and privacy concerns: As the OR integration market grows, security and privacy concerns will become increasingly important. Vendors need to ensure that their solutions are secure and comply with all applicable regulations.

Regulatory compliance: The introduction of new regulations and guidelines can have an impact on the OR integration market. Vendors must ensure compliance with all applicable regulations in order to continue offering their services.

Top 3 Use Cases of Operating Room / OR Integration Market:

Improved Operational Efficiency: OR integration systems provide streamlined workflow automation, enabling healthcare providers to coordinate the multiple functions of the OR and improve operational efficiency. This includes patient scheduling, ordering of supplies and equipment, and patient tracking.

Enhanced Patient Safety: OR integration systems provide enhanced patient safety by monitoring vital signs, tracking medications, and ensuring patient identification. This improves patient safety and reduces medical errors.

Improved Decision Making: OR integration systems provide data analytics and reporting capabilities, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions and improve patient outcomes. This includes real-time data on patient care, condition, and treatments.

Recent Developments:

In September 2021, Skytron LLC (US) launched a video integration system SkyVision Ascend to improve surgical workflow and leveraging technology for high-performance & efficiency.

In November 2021, Barco (Belgium) partnered with Getinge (Sweden) in which Getinge will utilize Barco’s Nexxis video-over-IP platform to launch its renewed Tegris operating room integration system.

