U.S. District Court to hold naturalization ceremonies

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces that two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Louise S. Barry Auditorium in NDSU’s Barry Hall, 811 Second Avenue North.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the 9:00 a.m. ceremony. Professor Anastassiya Andrianova, a faculty member at NDSU, will speak at the 9:00 a.m. ceremony. Professor Andrianova is a native of Ukraine and recently became a United States citizen.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shon Hastings will preside over the 11:00 a.m. ceremony. Interim Dean Carrie Anne Platt, also a faculty member at NDSU, will speak at the 11:00 a.m. ceremony. Interim Dean Platt is married to a man who became a United States citizen in 2021.

Both ceremonies are open to the public. An estimated 70 new citizen from over 27 countries will take the oath of allegiance during each of the ceremonies.