Police investigates a car collision in Renbel Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tigoa Police Station are investigating a collision involving a Hilux and a dump truck at Renbel Province on 18 March 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Renbel Province, Inspector Eddie Peseika says, “According to witnesses the Hilux was driving at high speed when it collided with the stationed dump truck.”

PPC Peseika says, “The driver was intoxicated during the time of the accident and had sustained serious injuries. The suspect was transported to Tigoa hospital for further medical attention. The suspect in stable condition.”

Inspector Peseika says, “The suspect will be charged after he discharged from Tigoa hospital.”

Mr. Peseika appeals to the good people of Renbel Province to always think safety first before getting behind the wheels. If you drink alcohol do not drive. Find someone to drive you when you are under the influence of liquor to avoid accidents and tragedy on our roads.

