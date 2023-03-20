The 2023 Call for nominations UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize for the Safeguarding and Management of Cultural Landscapes is open

Nominations are now open. Deadline for submission: 30 April 2023

The Prize rewards outstanding examples of action to safeguard and enhance the world’s cultural landscapes.

The Prize was established in 1995 by Greece and named after the actress and activist Melina Mercouri, a strong advocate of integrated heritage conservation and former Minister of Culture of Greece.

The UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize is awarded every two years, and the winner, who may be an individual, an institution or a non-governmental organization, receives an award of US$30,000.

The nomination process takes place online only on the UNESCO website. Online nominations must be submitted in English or French no later than 30 April 2023 (midnight Paris time, UTC+1). English French



Introduction leaflet of the UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize for the Safeguarding and Management of Cultural Landscapes English French

For further information visit: UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize for the Safeguarding and Management of Cultural Landscapes

Questions can be directed to the Secretariat of the Prize at: melinamercouriprize@unesco.org