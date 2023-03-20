Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,094 in the last 365 days.

Wayne County Clerk of Superior Court's Office Changes Public Hours of Operation

The Wayne County Clerk of Superior Court's Office is changing its public hours of operation effective April 3. The new office hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office previously opened to the public at 8:00 a.m. The new hours of operation will not result in any disruption of services. 

You just read:

Wayne County Clerk of Superior Court's Office Changes Public Hours of Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more