Wayne County Clerk of Superior Court's Office Changes Public Hours of Operation

The Wayne County Clerk of Superior Court's Office is changing its public hours of operation effective April 3. The new office hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office previously opened to the public at 8:00 a.m. The new hours of operation will not result in any disruption of services.
