Global Activated Carbon Filter Market Size & Analysis

Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Osaka Gas, Haycarb, Donau Carbon, Jacobi Carbons, Puragen Carbons, Kureha Corporation, and Shandong Baolan, among others, are some of the key players in the activated carbon filter market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Activated Carbon Filter Market is projected to grow from USD 272.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 341.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers in the global activated carbon filter market are the rising need for water purification, increasing imposition of stringent environmental rules and regulations, increased industrial waste, and the rising need to prevent water borne diseases.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Activated Carbon Filter Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the drinking water purification treatment segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the motor stainless-steel shell segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Stainless Steel Shell

Carbon Steel Shell

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Industrial Water Pollution Treatment

Drinking Water Purification

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

