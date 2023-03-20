Global Activated Carbon Filter Market Size & Analysis
Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Osaka Gas, Haycarb, Donau Carbon, Jacobi Carbons, Puragen Carbons, Kureha Corporation, and Shandong Baolan, among others, are some of the key players in the activated carbon filter market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Activated Carbon Filter Market is projected to grow from USD 272.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 341.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The major drivers in the global activated carbon filter market are the rising need for water purification, increasing imposition of stringent environmental rules and regulations, increased industrial waste, and the rising need to prevent water borne diseases.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Activated Carbon Filter Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the drinking water purification treatment segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the type outlook, the motor stainless-steel shell segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Osaka Gas, Haycarb, Donau Carbon, Jacobi Carbons, Puragen Carbons, Kureha Corporation, and Shandong Baolan, among others are some of the key players in the global activated carbon filter market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/activated-carbon-filter-market-3828
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Stainless Steel Shell
- Carbon Steel Shell
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Industrial Water Pollution Treatment
- Drinking Water Purification
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com