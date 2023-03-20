Ferrellgas And Blue Rhino Share Spring-Cleaning Tips

/EIN News/ -- LIBERTY, Mo., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring cleaning helps reduce stress and clutter, allows us to reduce the potential of home hazards, and prepares the way for fun outdoor living times. That’s why today, on the first day of spring, the employee-owners of propane logistics company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) want to remind and encourage homeowners to include their propane system and their propane grill in their spring-cleaning plans.



“A lot of people think they can take a few months off from thinking about propane and their heating system when the weather starts to warm up, but Spring is actually a great time of year to make sure your propane system is in good working order,” Ferrellgas’ Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers said. “By performing any necessary maintenance or repairs now, you know you’ll be ready when winter weather hits again.”

Spring Cleaning Tips For Your Propane System

Proper maintenance can help your propane appliances run smoothly and allows you to heat your home safely and efficiently for many winters to come. Here are a few helpful spring-cleaning tips for propane homeowners:

Locate and remove any combustible materials or debris around your propane tank or cylinder. Propane is flammable, and homeowners are encouraged to keep materials such as dry grass and wood a minimum of 10 feet from tanks and cylinders. Eliminating any debris around or leading to the tank also helps our Drivers Fuel Life Simply for all our customers. Do you have landscaping plans this year? Be sure to know what’s below ground before you dig by calling 811 or visiting call811.com. You don’t want to unintentionally dig into an underground utility line! Consider marking the location of your tank with a stake or flag, especially if it’s located underground. This will help Ferrellgas locate your tank even if the grass gets high. If you have any propane appliances that haven’t been used since the fall such as a pool heater or grill, consider having them inspected by a qualified technician prior to using. Sediment and debris can build up over time, especially when an appliance has not been used regularly. Never store portable Blue Rhino-sized tanks indoors, including in a garage. Regulations call for storing these tanks in a cool, outdoor, well-ventilated area. Download and familiarize the members of your family with the propane safety information on the Ferrellgas website. Ferrellgas understands the importance of safety for your home and your family. Taking these safety measures is just as important as checking your heating system this time of year.

Spring Cleaning Tips For Your Propane Grill

Operating under the Blue Rhino brand, Ferrellgas is also the nation’s leading provider of propane by portable tank exchange. Blue Rhino has more than 60,000 exchange locations across the country, and home delivery is now available in a number of markets. Many grilling enthusiasts enjoy preparing special meals on their propane grill year-round, but for others it marks the official start of grilling season. Propane grills that enjoyed a well-deserved rest during the cold winter months need a little spring cleaning as well. Fortunately there are a few simple tricks backyard chefs can follow to give their grill a quick annual tune-up.

“Spring is a favorite time of year for many because it marks the beginning of grilling season,” Blue Rhino Vice President of Operations Geoffrey Jaynes said. “At Blue Rhino, we recommend that those who put their grills away for the winter season take time to check their connections for leaks and ensure the burners operate properly. These and other simple steps can help propane grills operate their best.”

Don’t delay a minute longer! Get a jump on your spring cleaning and start with your propane system and propane grill!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

