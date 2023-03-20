Global Acoustic Metamaterials Market Size & Analysis

Metasonixx, Acoustic Metamaterials Group Ltd, Sonobex, MetAcoustic Applied Metamaterials, Applied Acoustics Systems, Evolv Technology, TeraView, Echodyne, and Acentech among others, are some of the key players in the global acoustic metamaterials market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Acoustic Metamaterials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Major driving factors are functional diversity in design, increase in the standard of living, increased emphasis on the adoption of renewable energy by the developed and developing nations, developments in 5G, environmental regulations, increased usage of smart devices, and evolving technological developments in this field.

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, resonate membrane segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the motor vibration control segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Resonant Membrane

Periodic Resonators

Sonic Crystal





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Seismic Wave Reflection

Vibration Control

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Industrial

Transport Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

