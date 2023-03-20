Sexually Transmitted Disease Diagnostics Market Size Worth US$ 22.74 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 14 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 22.74 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market growth is predicted to be fueled by the rising STD prevalence in the world, patient awareness raised by education programs, and the increasing government initiatives on population health management. The World Health Organization reported that more than 1.0 million sexually transmitted infections are contracted worldwide, the majority of which are asymptomatic. In addition, it stated that 1 out of 4 sexually transmitted illnesses, including gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and syphilis, account for an estimated 374.0 million new infections each year. The need for sexually transmitted disease diagnostics is therefore anticipated to rise as a result of the rising prevalence and incidence rates worldwide, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, HIV is still a significant global public health problem. Screening measures are often used to provide an early treatment or intervention and lower the incidence, morbidity, and mortality rate within a community. For instance, to raise awareness about STD screening programs and the rising incidence of STDs worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested and published guidelines for screening sexually transmitted illnesses in June 2022. As a result, it is anticipated that the number of screening programs will rise globally, increasing the prevalence of sexually transmitted illnesses. The global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market is anticipated to grow due to improvements in STD diagnosis as well as research & development into new technologies. The market is also undergoing a significant transition from conventional methods to molecular diagnostics, improving diagnosis accuracy and driving the sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market growth.

The global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Disease Type, Device Type, End User, and Region.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/sexually-transmitted-disease-diagnostics-market/8244

Sexually Transmitted Disease Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 14 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 22.74 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Disease Type, Device Type, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market is segmented into chlamydia, syphilis, hepatitis b, HIV/AIDS, human papillomavirus (HPV), gonorrhea, and others.

The chlamydia disease segment dominates the global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, globally, around 370 million cases of chlamydia cases occur every year. Also, governments of various economies are taking initiatives to start screening programs for the timely diagnosis of chlamydia. For instance, the National Chlamydia Screening Program (NCSP) was established in the U.K. in March 2022. The initiative's primary goal is to lower the risk of chlamydia infection that goes untreated. Reduced turnaround times for test findings, treatment, and follow-up testing were other key components of this program. Additionally, the program is shifting from a prevention and control model to one that primarily targets screening women and girls to lower the consequences of untreated chlamydia infection.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on the end users, The global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market has been divided into laboratory testing and point of care testing.

The laboratory testing segment dominates the sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market. Laboratory testing is widely used and offers a wide range of testing services. This enables greater testing volume in laboratories. One of the key drivers behind the expansion of the laboratory testing segment is the ongoing launch of new products in the field of molecular diagnostics. In countries adopting the CE mark, Roche introduced the Cobas 5800 System in November 2021, a real-time PCR molecular testing solution and new molecular laboratory apparatus. This launch is assisting the business in extending its diagnostics product line for various applications, including STD diagnostics, which is anticipated to support the growth of the global sexually transmitted disease diagnostic market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/sexually-transmitted-disease-diagnostics-market/8244

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Due to the high patient population, growing public awareness of STIs, increasing government initiatives, and rising disposable income driving up healthcare spending, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to develop at a considerable revenue CAGR throughout the projected period. The sexually transmitted diseases diagnostic market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is expected to grow due to the improving awareness in the general population, vanishing stigma about sexual wellness, and supporting regulations and initiatives by non-government and government bodies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global sexually transmitted disease diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin S.p.A

Siemens AG

Hologic, Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

BD & Company

Danaher Corporation

Cepheid Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE TYPE Syphilis Chlamydia Hepatitis B HIV/AIDS Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Gonorrhea Others GLOBAL SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE TYPE Laboratory Devices Thermal Cyclers – PCR Flow Cytometers Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Others Point of Care Devices Phone Chips Portable/Bench Top/Rapid Diagnostic Kits GLOBAL SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Laboratory Testing Point of Care Testing

TOC Continued…

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8244

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market by Product Type (Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy (TPLO) Implants), Application (Osteoarthritis, Hip Dysplasia), and End User (Veterinary Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Sequencing Reagents Market by Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Third-Generation Sequencing), Type (Sequencing Kits, Library Kits), Application (Oncology), End User (Academic Research, Hospitals & Clinics)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Regulatory Writing Market by Type (Investigator Brochures, Case Report Forms), End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market by Product (Compression Pumps, Compression Garments), Technique (Dynamic Compression Therapy, Static Compression Therapy), and Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis, Varicose Veins) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Nutraceuticals Market by Types (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/