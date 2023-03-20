PET Preforms Market Size Worth $42.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.5%: AMR

Rise in demand for PET bottles from various end-use sectors owing to increased urbanization, disposable income, and consumerism is driving the global PET preform market. By type, the standard PCO segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the PET preforms market was valued at $27.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $42.8 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15978

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $27.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $42.8 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 400 Segments Covered Type, Neck Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Increased demand for packaged beverages Rising preference for recycled PET bottles Restraint Challenges to recycling PET bottles Opportunities Surge in demand for PET preforms from a wide range of end-use industries



Covid-19 Scenario-

The packaging industry experienced a significant decline in demand for PET preform due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to disruptions in the supply chain and the enforcement of lockdown measures in various countries.

However, as the industry has begun to resume its production process smoothly, the demand for PET preform has gradually increased, indicating a positive trend in the post-COVID era.

The PET preform market is segmented based on type, neck size, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Procure Complete Report (400 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3n3Eper

On the basis of neck type, the standard PCO segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share. The same segment and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The ROPP, alaska, and CTC performs segments are also analyzed in the study.

On the basis of neck size, the 28 Mm segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding around half of the global PET preform market revenue. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed through the report include 25, 29, and 30.

On the basis of application, the carbonated soft drinks segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the global PET preform market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The other segments discussed in the report include water, food, non-carbonated drinks, and cosmetics & chemical.

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global PET preform market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global PET preform market include PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC., Retal Industries LTD., RESILUX NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan, Manjushree Technopack Ltd., KOKSAN Pet Packaging Industry Co., Esterform Ltd, RAWASY, CAIBA, and Eskapet Pet Product Ltd. These players have adopted several innovative strategies to increase their market share.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-preforms-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com