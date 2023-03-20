Smart Energy Decisions’ Net Zero Forum Provides a Platform for Valuable Peer Networking and the Efficient Evaluation of Potential Supplier Partners

Spring Edition Concludes with Roadmap for Continued Education, Connection, and Progress

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, last week held the spring edition of the Net Zero Forum in San Antonio, TX.



“Net Zero Forum Spring showcased just how critical peer learning, up-to-date industry information, and the right vendor relationships are for advancing energy and sustainability professionals’ Net Zero goals,” said Wes Doane, Vice President, Smart Energy Decisions. “It was great to see the connections made between buyers and suppliers throughout the event.”

Event Highlights

Hundreds of personalized meetings between 70+ energy and sustainability professionals and #nzf23’s supplier sponsors .

and #nzf23’s . 15 Track sessions exploring the challenges around Net Zero strategy, energy efficiency, data collection/management, and more during sessions tailored to Institutions, Manufacturing, Buildings, and Cross-Sector.

Three keynote presentations featuring lessons learned from SSA Marine’s Joe Carrillo, City of Atlanta’s Chandra Farley, and Lineage Logistics’ Joe Thurston.

A dynamic peer-to-peer discussion dedicated to exploring the definition of Net Zero and other industry terms led by SED’s Peter Kelly-Detwiler.

Multiple networking events encouraging new connections and meaningful small-group discussions.

The 2023 WISE Awards ceremony, which celebrated the women making strides in advancing the energy transition.



Net Zero Forum Spring ended with a call for energy customers to continue sharing insights and lessons learned by submitting a Call for Abstracts for the upcoming Renewable Energy Forum, which will be held June 5-7 at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Ponte Vedra, FL. Professionals interested in attending are encouraged to sign up to receive event updates; suppliers interested in sponsoring can get sponsorship information here.

