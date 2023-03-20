CARET Legal Streamlines Law Firm Operations with the Introduction of Enterprise Advance

Award-winning practice management platform includes embedded document automation powered by HotDocs

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARET, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, today announced a new subscription offering dubbed Enterprise Advance, expanding the capabilities of CARET Legal to include advanced document automation, powered by HotDocs. Easily accessible within the CARET Legal platform, this advanced document automation allows legal teams to easily create customized, error-free templates and documents in a fraction of the time, freeing them to focus on clients and legal practice.



CARET Legal, previously known as Zola Suite, is an award-winning practice management solution for legal professionals. From client intake to matter management to back-office reporting, CARET Legal helps firms save time, increase team collaboration, improve accuracy, scale their business and collect revenue faster than ever before.

HotDocs by CARET is the leading document automation software that streamlines the process of creating complex and customized legal documents such as wills, contracts and more. With its intuitive and easy-to-use interface, legal professionals can reduce time and effort while ensuring documentation accuracy and quality.

“At CARET, our goal is to provide legal professionals with the technology and automation they need to create space for what matters,” says Keri Gohman, CEO, CARET. “By embedding the unmatched document automation power of HotDocs within CARET Legal, we are bringing enterprise technology to midsize firms to dramatically increase the space in their day for the practice of law and delighting clients.”

“As a CARET partner, we understand the vast amount of time spent preparing, drafting and assembling engagement letters, pleadings, contracts, agreements and other legal documents,” shares Nancy Griffing, managing partner at 3545 Consulting, a legal technology consulting firm. “We’re excited about this powerful and innovative new offering that will revolutionize firm efficiency and documentation accuracy.”

Enterprise Advance includes a dedicated technical account manager and premium support. The new subscription offering will be available by the end of March.

CARET Legal and HotDocs will be showcased in booth 1115 at Legalweek running March 20-23 in New York.

About CARET

CARET, formerly AbacusNext, brings the latest in technology and automation to more than 10,000 legal and accounting firms, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET harnesses powerful and secure practice management, document automation and payment processing platforms to take firms, professionals and their clients further. To learn more, visit GetCARET.com.

