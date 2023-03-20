LeaseCrunch Experiences Record Growth

Company nearly doubles team to support the over 500 CPA firms and 15,000 companies using its lease accounting software

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces the company has nearly doubled its team as the company achieves record growth.



LeaseCrunch now supports over 500 CPA firms (including 43% of the top 400 CPA firms as ranked by Inside Public Accounting) and 15,000 companies across the nation on its lease accounting software. The company’s addition of team members is a direct result of the expanded adoption of the LeaseCrunch software and ensures the company has the resources and support needed to manage this level of growth.

LeaseCrunch provides CPA firms with an efficient and accurate way to assist clients with the adoption of the new standards and to audit their lease accounting. The software allows them to manage all their clients and their leases in one location with easy collaboration. Companies use LeaseCrunch to automate lease accounting and simplify compliance with the new standards. The software offers step-by-step wizards, error-free calculations and automated footnote disclosures for lease standards including ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96.

“When we developed LeaseCrunch, our goal was to provide an easy and cost-effective way for organizations to manage and comply with the latest lease accounting standards,” states Ane Ohm, co-founder and CEO of LeaseCrunch. “We are beyond thrilled that so many companies and CPA firms are seeing the value our software provides. The growth we are experiencing is a testament to the demand in the market for a product that is simple yet provides a much-needed resource for so many. We are honored that so many organizations see the value LeaseCrunch brings and trust us to keep them compliant with all the latest standards in lease accounting.”

To learn more about LeaseCrunch, visit www.leasecrunch.com .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 120 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445