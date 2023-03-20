/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 13-Mar-23 15,317 €564.16 €8,641,182.05 14-Mar-23 15,155 €570.17 €8,640,920.29 15-Mar-23 15,139 €570.77 €8,640,908.22 16-Mar-23 15,100 €573.31 €8,656,949.29 17-Mar-23 14,480 €596.80 €8,641,630.70

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



