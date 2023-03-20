Adfenix to rise again as Realforce

Following two key acquisitions, property marketing platform, Adfenix, adopts a new name as a first-of-its-kind Marketing Operations platform for the property industry.

/EIN News/ -- GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Used by thousands of estate agencies around the world, Adfenix has long been known for its high-performing social media advertising campaigns and lead-generation capabilities.



In acquiring customer data company Quedro and media management company Brandkeeper over the last 18 months, Adfenix made it clear that it had ambitions beyond social media advertising.

The new Realforce product universe is engineered to provide support to the underappreciated marketing team, tasked with supporting estate agents with their marketing needs.

Organised, automated, AI-powered and data-backed, Realforce puts the power in the hands of the marketers to provide first-class marketing solutions at scale, through software.

Realforce co-founder and CEO, André Hegge, said, “We witnessed, first-hand, the challenges faced by agents equipped with marketing tools that took them away from their skill set. Our goal was to stay focused on delivering the best of breed in advertising, customer data, and brand management, but specifically for estate agency marketing teams.

As a name, Adfenix could no longer represent what the platform now makes possible. Realforce will enable one marketer to support an entire team of estate agents, with a concierge marketing service, delivered at scale through software.”

Carl-Fredrik Mandrapa Olsson, Realforce VP Strategy, added, “What the team have created is not only a first-of-its-kind tech stack designed solely for the property industry, but also a product universe that plays well with existing software. The platform fills the gaps in our partners’ existing technology, in a collaborative way, rather than overpowering.”

For many though, the true appeal of Realforce will lie in the combined power of the components within; promising a comprehensive service that is engineered for the property industry, to drive business, profitability, market share and agent retention.

To learn more about Realforce, visit www.realforce.com

About Adfenix

Adfenix ( www.adfenix.com ) delivers a best-in-class, data-backed and full-service marketing operations platform that is trusted by many of the world’s largest real estate brands. Using smart, automated and AI-enhanced technology, Adfenix untangles the complexity of the Real Estate industry, enabling customers to create value for their brand and agents.

Founded in Sweden in 2014 by co-founders André Hegge and Gabriel Kamienny, today Adfenix works with real estate professionals around the world, with 85 employees from 4 continents, and offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, San Francisco and London.

