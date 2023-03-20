Interstates Reopened Across South Dakota (Saturday, March 18, 2023)
PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls) and Interstate 29 (from the North Dakota border to Sioux Falls) have reopened to traffic as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Travel Conditions:
Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.
- Travelers should expect to encounter stretches of ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders on the Interstates.
- Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
- Motorists are reminded to not use cruise control in these conditions.
- Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.
No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways in the northeast portion of the state.
SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.
