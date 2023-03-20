Interstates Reopened Across South Dakota (Saturday, March 18, 2023)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communication Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls) and Interstate 29 (from the North Dakota border to Sioux Falls) have reopened to traffic as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Travelers should expect to encounter stretches of ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders on the Interstates.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Motorists are reminded to not use cruise control in these conditions.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways in the northeast portion of the state.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

