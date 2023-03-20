Euratom: Researchers, including from Ukraine, to receive €132 million for investments in nuclear innovation and technology

The European Commission has adopted the Euratom Work Programme 2023-2025, implementing the Euratom Research and Training Programme and supporting nuclear researchers with €132 million in funding.

Under this programme, the EU will on 4 April launch calls for proposals, which will focus on the safety of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), development of nuclear materials, and the secure management and disposal of radioactive waste.

Among Eastern Partnership countries, Ukraine is the only country participating in the 2021-2025 Euratom programme.

“The new 2023-2025 Euratom Research and Training Work Programme is increasing the EU’s security of energy supply while ensuring the highest standards of safety,” said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth. “And we are proud to mention that the Programme further strengthens the cooperation with Ukrainian research entities and academia.”

The details on the Euratom call for proposals is available on the Commission’s Funding and Tenders Portal.

On 4 April, the European Commission will conduct an event ‘Euratom Research in Action and Opportunities for Europe: EU Strategic Autonomy and the Future Energy Systems’ that will be live-streamed.

