YEAs in Georgia: Youth Talk – Zugdidi: Library, University, City Hall

On 13 February, Georgian YEAs had the opportunity to engage with high school students. During the session, they imparted knowledge about the Erasmus+, program, as well as YEAs’ activities. The YEAs from Georgia also provided comprehensive information about the core values of the European Union, the history of the EU and the ways in which the EU contributes to Georgia’s progress, including building a better democracy, fostering volunteerism, and promoting active citizenship.

The main purpose of the event was to provide a piece of comprehensive information about the core values and principles of the European Union, thus increasing their awareness of the EU’s role in promoting democracy.

As a result, around 50 young Georgians were informed about the significance of youth activism and the importance of becoming active citizens. Furthermore, the participants of the event raised their awareness about the Erasmus+ program and its opportunities for youth.

